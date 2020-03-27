Clemson makes strong first impression on in-state lineman
The best bet for an in-state prospect to warrant Clemson attention is to be an offensive lineman. As we’ve documented, the Tigers have taken a Palmetto State line recruit 17 of the last 20 cycles.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Earlier this month, they played host to an Upstate sophomore who has already netted a handful of offers from its conference brethren.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news