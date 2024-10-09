Clemson makes strong impression on new 4-star offer

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson has emerged as a major factor with Jacksonville (Fla.) four-star tight end Corbyn Fordham following his campus visit last month.

Fordham, billed ninth nationally among tight end prospects by Rivals.com, spent most of the weekend with his family at Lake Keowee while visiting Clemson.

We have the details on his campus visit, his impression of both assistant coach Kyle Richardson and head coach Dabo Swinney and of course the latest on his recruiting.

