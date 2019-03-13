THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson appears to have hit on its five-star acquisition from California.

So it has gone back in and offered his younger brother, who holds substantial acclaim of his own.

Folsom (Calif.) four-star running back Daniyel Ngata, brother of Tigers freshman receiver Joseph Ngata, picked up a Clemson offer Sunday during a conversation with co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.