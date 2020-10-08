FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Miami offered 10 prospects who have committed to Clemson this cycle – two less than the Hurricanes had offered from the Tigers’ past three signing classes.

So perhaps there’s reason to think that the Tigers and ‘Canes might be crossing paths on the trail more in the next few years, especially if Miami sustains its early momentum to gain credibility as a threat to Clemson’s ACC supremacy over the long haul.