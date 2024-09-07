PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EM0s0Uk1TOTBZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUQzSzRSTVM5MFknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Clemson mourns the passing of Diondre Overton

Staff reports
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- Former Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton, who helped Clemson to national championships in both 2016 and 2018, has passed away. He was 26 years old.

Overton played more than 1,000 career snaps at Clemson across the 2016-19 seasons, collecting 52 career receptions for 777 yards and seven touchdowns over 51 games with five starts.

Former Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton. (Tigerillustrated.com)
Overton went on to play professionally in the USFL, recording 42 catches for 533 yards and five touchdowns for the Philadelphia Stars over the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

A two-time national champion and four-time ACC champion, Overton caught a touchdown pass in each of the first two games of Clemson's 2018 national championship season, including Clemson's penultimate score of its 28-26 win at Texas A&M.

He recorded a career year as a senior in 2019, catching 22 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns. That year, he earned the Leather Helmet Award as the Most Valuable Player of the Clemson/Boston College game for a performance in which he posted 119 yards and three touchdowns on only three receptions.

A native of Greensboro, N.C., Overton signed with the Tigers out of Walter Hines Page High School. He earned his degree from Clemson in sports communication in the summer of 2019.

