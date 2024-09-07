Overton played more than 1,000 career snaps at Clemson across the 2016-19 seasons, collecting 52 career receptions for 777 yards and seven touchdowns over 51 games with five starts.

CLEMSON -- Former Clemson wide receiver Diondre Overton , who helped Clemson to national championships in both 2016 and 2018, has passed away. He was 26 years old.

Overton went on to play professionally in the USFL, recording 42 catches for 533 yards and five touchdowns for the Philadelphia Stars over the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

A two-time national champion and four-time ACC champion, Overton caught a touchdown pass in each of the first two games of Clemson's 2018 national championship season, including Clemson's penultimate score of its 28-26 win at Texas A&M.

He recorded a career year as a senior in 2019, catching 22 passes for 352 yards and three touchdowns. That year, he earned the Leather Helmet Award as the Most Valuable Player of the Clemson/Boston College game for a performance in which he posted 119 yards and three touchdowns on only three receptions.

A native of Greensboro, N.C., Overton signed with the Tigers out of Walter Hines Page High School. He earned his degree from Clemson in sports communication in the summer of 2019.

