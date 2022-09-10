CLEMSON -- DJ Uiagalelei threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns, Will Shipley ran for two scores and No. 5 Clemson moved to 37-0 against FCS opponents with a 35-12 victory over Furman on Saturday. It was a satisfying showing for Uiagalelei, who’s been dogged by questions over whether he can lead the Tigers back to championship form. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Things might be quieter this week after Uiagalelei directed the Tigers (2-0) to touchdowns on his first five drives. Clemson was up 21-3 early in the second quarter to remain perfect over teams from the Football Championship Subdivision. It was Clemson’s eighth straight victory, longest among Power Five teams; its 35th straight win at home and 32nd in a row over Furman.

Clemson head coach and Furman head coach Clay Hendrix share a moment in Death Valley Saturday evening following the Tigers' win over the Paladins. (Getty)

Uiagalelei finished 21 of 27, his lone interception coming late in the third quarter with Clemson ahead 23 points. He also got plenty of support from the home crowd, the student section chanting "Go DJ" several times in the first half. Shipley had TD runs of 1 and 17 yards, giving the sophomore tailback 15 touchdowns in 12 career games at Clemson. Furman (1-1) punched holes in Clemson's defense, things future Tigers' opponents will certainly break down in pregame prep. The Paladins of the Southern Conference gained 384 yards after Clemson yielded on 237 to Georgia Tech in the opener.