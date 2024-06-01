The Tigers, who improved to 2-0 in the regional, upped their record to 43-14 on the season. The Chanticleers, who fell to 1-1 in the regional, dropped to 35-24 in 2024.

CLEMSON -- Cam Cannarella’s sacrifice fly in the ninth inning scored the go-ahead run in No. 3 Clemson’s 4-3 victory over Coastal Carolina in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday.

Blake Wright’s sacrifice fly in the first inning scored the game’s first run, then Cannarella lofted a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning. Sam Antonacci belted a solo homer in the bottom of the third inning.

In the sixth inning, Blake Barthol’s squeeze bunt plated a run to tie the score 2-2.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Cannarella grounded a two-out single to score the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning, then Zack Beach led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a homer to tie the score 3-3.

In the ninth inning, Cannarella lofted another sacrifice fly to score the go-ahead run.

Our off topics forum

Jacob Hinderleider went 5-for-5, becoming the fifth Tiger in history to total five hits in an NCAA Tournament game and first since 2002 (Khalil Greene).

Jacob McGovern (3-0) earned the win, while Austin Gordon pitched the ninth inning to record his 10th save of the year. Aidan Knaak got the start for the Tigers, delivering six strong innings of work where he allowed six hits, two earned runs and six strikeouts. Lucas Mahlstedt (1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) and Drew Titsworth (0.1 IP, 1 BB) also joined McGovern and Gordon in picking up relief work.

Cameron Flukey (3-3) suffered the loss.

The Tigers play the winner of Sunday afternoon’s game between High Point and Coastal Carolina on Sunday at 6 p.m.

BIG JUNE DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!