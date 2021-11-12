Clemson moves to 2-0 with 76-68 win over Wofford

From THE TIGER FAN SHOP: More marked down officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear! Visit The Tiger Fan Shop HERE !

CLEMSON | PJ Hall put together a career night with 22 points and eight rebounds in a 76-68 Clemson win over in-state foe Wofford on Friday night.

Box score

The Tigers (2-0) led 71-68 with 19 seconds left when a loose ball bounced to Al-Amir Dawes and he poured in his fourth 3-pointer to help seal the victory. Dawes finished with 13 points and five rebounds, while Hunter Tyson (12 points) and Nick Honor (11 points) also finished in double figures.

Clemson handled the Terriers (1-1) in the opening stanza and led 39-31 at the break and withstood a 16-2 Wofford run in the second half in which the Terriers took a 52-49 lead with 12:01 left in regulation.

The game remained close over nearly the last 10 minutes of regulation, with the Tigers holding onto a one point advantage three times, including one tied score. With the game knotted up at 66-all, Hall scored six of the Tigers’ final 10 points.