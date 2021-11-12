Clemson moves to 2-0 with 76-68 win over Wofford
CLEMSON | PJ Hall put together a career night with 22 points and eight rebounds in a 76-68 Clemson win over in-state foe Wofford on Friday night.
The Tigers (2-0) led 71-68 with 19 seconds left when a loose ball bounced to Al-Amir Dawes and he poured in his fourth 3-pointer to help seal the victory. Dawes finished with 13 points and five rebounds, while Hunter Tyson (12 points) and Nick Honor (11 points) also finished in double figures.
Clemson handled the Terriers (1-1) in the opening stanza and led 39-31 at the break and withstood a 16-2 Wofford run in the second half in which the Terriers took a 52-49 lead with 12:01 left in regulation.
The game remained close over nearly the last 10 minutes of regulation, with the Tigers holding onto a one point advantage three times, including one tied score. With the game knotted up at 66-all, Hall scored six of the Tigers’ final 10 points.
Dawes’ three with 19 seconds remaining was followed up by a David Collins dunk to put the exclamation point on the victory.
Honor finished the game with a game-leading and career-high five steals and game-high four assists. Naz Bohannon finished with five points and seven rebounds off the Tiger bench.
The Tigers limited the sharp shooting Terriers to a dismal 5-for-23 from 3-point range. Wofford was 21-of-58 (36.2%) shooting overall and 21-of-24 from the charity stripe (87.5%).
Clemson was 23-of-49 shooting (46.9%), 21-of-29 from the free throw line (72.4%) and 9-of-21 from beyond the three-point arc (42.9%).
Clemson returns to Littlejohn Coliseum on Monday, Nov. 15 when it plays Bryant at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on RSN.
