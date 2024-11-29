Clemson moves to 7-1 after 86-58 win over Florida A&M

The Tigers (7-1) got off to a slow start in a game that saw six lead changes in the first half with the Rattlers (1-5) leading 30-29 as late as four minutes remaining before intermission.

Fresh off winning the Sunshine Slam Championship in Daytona Beach on Tuesday, Clemson was back at it Friday night to close out the week on a high note by disposing of Florida A&M 86-58 in Littlejohn Coliseum. It was the schools’ fourth meeting all-time; the Tigers hold a 4-0 lead in the series.

Clemson jumped out to a 7-2 lead before the contest would tighten up with FAMU taking its first lead of the game on a Ja’Derryus Eatmon dunk just under eight minutes in.

With 6:40 remaining before the break, the Rattlers would break open a 28-23 advantage, their largest lead of the game, following a Milton Matthews three-pointer. Matthews led the Rattlers with 14 points.

Roderick Coffee’s layup with just over four minutes to go would give FAMU a 30-29 edge. It would be the Rattlers’ last lead of the game.

Clemson responded after two Wiggins free throw conversions to go up 31-30. Wiggins would finish the evening with 15 points on 3-of-4 shooting and a perfect 6-for-6 at the foul line.

The Tigers held a 38-32 advantage at the break.

Wiggins’ three-pointer would kick off all scoring in the second half, which was lopsided in Clemson’s favor amid an opening 27-7 run.

FAMU would keep it within single digits until Zackery’s layup with 16:35 remaining. From there, the Tigers would hold a double-digit advantage the rest of the way.

Zackery would end the night with 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting. Hunter led all scorers with 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Lakhin finished with 12 points and five rebounds.

Ian Schieffelin, who was MVP of this week’s Sunshine Slam, scored five points but posted a game-high 15 rebounds.

The Tigers shot 50-percent from the floor, also connecting on 9-of-25 (36-percent) from long range and finishing 17-of-20 (85%) from the foul line.