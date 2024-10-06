Clemson moves up to No. 10 in latest AP Poll

CLEMSON -- Clemson (4-1, 3-0) moved up to No. 10 in this week's Associated Press Poll, released Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson, which debuted at No. 14 in the poll in August, is coming off a 29-13 win over Florida State (1-5, 1-4) in Tallahassee (Fla.) Saturday night. The Tigers will travel to Winston-Salem (N.C.) next Saturday to take on Wake Forest (2-3, 1-1) in a noon kickoff. The Tigers opened as a 20.5-point favorite over the Demon Deacons on Sunday.

ALSO SEE: The Day After | Clemson leaves Tallahassee with win No. 4 ... and more questions | Read our subscribers' comments during and after Clemson's win over Florida State | Clemson's verbal commitments