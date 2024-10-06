Advertisement
Published Oct 6, 2024
Clemson moves up to No. 10 in latest AP Poll
CLEMSON -- Clemson (4-1, 3-0) moved up to No. 10 in this week's Associated Press Poll, released Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

Clemson, which debuted at No. 14 in the poll in August, is coming off a 29-13 win over Florida State (1-5, 1-4) in Tallahassee (Fla.) Saturday night. The Tigers will travel to Winston-Salem (N.C.) next Saturday to take on Wake Forest (2-3, 1-1) in a noon kickoff. The Tigers opened as a 20.5-point favorite over the Demon Deacons on Sunday.

AP POLL (October 6)

1. Texas (52 first place votes)

2. Ohio State (9)

3. Oregon

4. Penn State

5. Georgia

6. Miami

7. Alabama

8. Tennessee

9. Ole Miss

10. Clemson

11. Iowa State

12. Notre Dame

13. LSU

14. BYU

15. Texas A&M

16. Utah

17. Boise State

18. Kansas State

19. Indiana

20. Oklahoma

21. Missouri

22. Pittsburgh

23. Illinois

24. Michigan

25. SMU

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Southern Cal 98, Nebraska 51, Navy 43, Army 33, Vanderbilt 26, Arkansas 17, Washington St. 8, Iowa 8, Texas Tech 7, Syracuse 6, Washington 4, Louisville 4, Colorado 3, Kentucky 1.

