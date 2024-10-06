Clemson moves up to No. 10 in latest AP Poll

CLEMSON -- Clemson (4-1, 3-0) moved up to No. 10 in this week's Associated Press Poll, released Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
Clemson, which debuted at No. 14 in the poll in August, is coming off a 29-13 win over Florida State (1-5, 1-4) in Tallahassee (Fla.) Saturday night. The Tigers will travel to Winston-Salem (N.C.) next Saturday to take on Wake Forest (2-3, 1-1) in a noon kickoff. The Tigers opened as a 20.5-point favorite over the Demon Deacons on Sunday.
AP POLL (October 6)
1. Texas (52 first place votes)
2. Ohio State (9)
3. Oregon
4. Penn State
5. Georgia
6. Miami
7. Alabama
8. Tennessee
9. Ole Miss
10. Clemson
11. Iowa State
12. Notre Dame
13. LSU
14. BYU
15. Texas A&M
16. Utah
17. Boise State
18. Kansas State
19. Indiana
20. Oklahoma
21. Missouri
22. Pittsburgh
23. Illinois
24. Michigan
25. SMU
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Southern Cal 98, Nebraska 51, Navy 43, Army 33, Vanderbilt 26, Arkansas 17, Washington St. 8, Iowa 8, Texas Tech 7, Syracuse 6, Washington 4, Louisville 4, Colorado 3, Kentucky 1.
