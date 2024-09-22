Clemson moves up to No. 17 in this week's AP Poll

CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers (2-1, 1-0) have made another move upward in the Associated Press Poll after blasting N.C. State in Death Valley on Saturday.

The Tigers, which debuted at No. 14 in the poll in August, moved up to No. 17 in the poll Sunday afternoon.

Clemson will face new conference member Stanford in Death Valley on Saturday.