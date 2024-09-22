Advertisement
Published Sep 22, 2024
Clemson moves up to No. 17 in this week's AP Poll
Default Avatar
Tigerillustrated.com
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers (2-1, 1-0) have made another move upward in the Associated Press Poll after blasting N.C. State in Death Valley on Saturday.

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The Tigers, which debuted at No. 14 in the poll in August, moved up to No. 17 in the poll Sunday afternoon.

ALSO SEE: The Day After | Wolf Smack | Clemson's verbal commitments

Clemson will face new conference member Stanford in Death Valley on Saturday.

AP POLL (September 22)

1. Texas (44 first place votes)

2. Georgia (13)

3. Ohio State (5)

4. Alabama

5. Tennessee

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

6.Ole Miss

7. Miami

8. Oregon

9. Penn State

10. Utah

11. Missouri

12. Michigan

13. USC

14. LSU

15. Louisville

16. Notre Dame

17. Clemson

18. Iowa State

19. Illinois

20. Oklahoma State

21. Oklahoma

22. BYU

23. Kansas State

24. Texas A&M

25. Boise State

Our off topics forum

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Washington St. 67, Indiana 63, Boston College 55, UNLV 53, Pittsburgh 37, Nebraska 25, Iowa 24, James Madison 11, South Carolina 7, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, UCF 3, Arizona 2, SMU 2, Navy 1.

SHOP: The new Clemson NIKE Pegasus shoe is HERE!

Advertisement
Advertisement