Clemson moves up to No. 17 in this week's AP Poll

CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers (2-1, 1-0) have made another move upward in the Associated Press Poll after blasting N.C. State in Death Valley on Saturday.
The Tigers, which debuted at No. 14 in the poll in August, moved up to No. 17 in the poll Sunday afternoon.
Clemson will face new conference member Stanford in Death Valley on Saturday.
AP POLL (September 22)
1. Texas (44 first place votes)
2. Georgia (13)
3. Ohio State (5)
4. Alabama
5. Tennessee
6.Ole Miss
7. Miami
8. Oregon
9. Penn State
10. Utah
11. Missouri
12. Michigan
13. USC
14. LSU
15. Louisville
16. Notre Dame
17. Clemson
18. Iowa State
19. Illinois
20. Oklahoma State
21. Oklahoma
22. BYU
23. Kansas State
24. Texas A&M
25. Boise State
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Washington St. 67, Indiana 63, Boston College 55, UNLV 53, Pittsburgh 37, Nebraska 25, Iowa 24, James Madison 11, South Carolina 7, Liberty 4, Arkansas 3, UCF 3, Arizona 2, SMU 2, Navy 1.