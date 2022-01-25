Clemson nearly pulls off upset in 71-69 loss at No. 6 Duke

Clemson and No. 6-ranked Duke entered Tuesday night's matchup having split the last two meetings. The two teams were deadlocked at 36 at halftime but ultimately the Blue Devils (16-3, 6-2) held on for a 71-69 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It was the last time the Tigers would face Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski in Durham. Clemson (11-9, 3-6), which fell to 4-63 all-time in Durham, put together one of its best performances of the season in nearly pulling off the upset. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Three Tigers reached double figures in scoring, led by P.J. Hall's 14 points. Paolo Banchero led the Blue Devils with a game-high 19 points.

P.J. Hall now has 19 consecutive double-figure scoring games. (Getty)

Clemson struck first early on a Hunter Tyson basket but trailed 6-2 a minute later. The Tigers would quickly regain a 7-6 advantage on a Chase Hunter layup two and a half minutes in. From there the Blue Devils would regain control before the Tigers would retake the lead nine minutes in following a Hunter three-pointer. With 4:41 remaining in the first half, Clemson would enjoy its largest lead, a 31-26 edge after an Alex Hemenway three-pointer. Duke would then go on a 10-2 run, holding a 36-33 lead but with 12 seconds remaining before the break, Hall would drill a three-pointer to pull the Tigers even at intermission. Banchero put Duke on the board first in the second half and another basket with just over 3:30 minutes in gave the Blue Devils a 47-41 lead. Later, Duke would hold a seven-point lead twice but with 8:14 remaining a Tyson three-pointer would draw the Tigers closer in what would set the stage for a slugfest the rest of the way. A dunk by Hunter with 7:37 remaining would pull the Tigers to within two. A minute and a half later Nick Honor would drill a three-pointer, pushing Clemson ahead 61-60. The two teams would quickly tie one another at 63 and again at 65 before a Banchero jumper with 1:31 left would give the Blue Devils a four-point edge.