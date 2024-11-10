BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Nothing should really surprise us that much anymore, and we should include any and all possibilities in Clemson's trip to Pittsburgh and beyond.

The Tigers just need to keep their heads down, keep getting better.

That was not an easy task last week when most of us wondered if it might be about to go off the rails.

Or at halftime yesterday when we were wondering the same.

CLEMSON NEEDS TO KEEP ANSWERING (For subscribers-only)

