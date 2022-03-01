Clemson now 8-0 after 8-5 win over USC Upstate

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!

Box score

CLEMSON -- Jonathan French led off the eighth inning with a home run to give Clemson the lead for good in its 8-5 victory over USC Upstate at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series, improved to 8-0, while the Spartans, who saw their six-game winning streak end, fell to 6-2. The two teams conclude their season series on April 12 in Greenville, S.C.