{{ timeAgo('2018-06-08 10:17:02 -0500') }} football

Clemson offer a game-changer for tight end

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

Clemson made a move this week in chase of a tight end, and it probably won’t be long before a decision is rendered.

Calhoun (Ga.) tight end Davis Allen earned a scholarship offer Wednesday morning upon working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp.

