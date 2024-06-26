Advertisement
Clemson offer triggers rush for in-state lineman
Georgia, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, South Carolina and numerous others have come in with offers for highly-regarded Hemingway offensive lineman Zyon Guiles following Clemson's offer after his performance at the Dabo Swinney Camp.
Tigerillustrated.com just spoke with the 6'5, 290-pound lineman to get the latest on his recruitment heading into the month of July.
The Tigers are in a good spot here.
