From 1987 to 2000, Bobby Bowden and Florida State pulled off one of the most extraordinary feats in college football history.

The Seminoles finished in the Top 5 for 14 consecutive seasons. That's amazing.

FSU claimed two national titles during that stretch. And it's amazing to consider just how close the Seminoles were to several more.

Over the past three weeks, Clemson's reverberating destruction of Alabama has provoked a host of new questions and theories about the Tigers' place in college football history.

Was that the best team in history? Has Clemson eclipsed Alabama as the bully on the block? Is this a dual dynasty?