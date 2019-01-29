Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-29 11:58:05 -0600') }} football

Clemson on top for 4-star Oklahoma decommitment

Paul Strelow
Recruiting Analyst

A week after coming back on the market, a four-star running back made his way to Clemson for Saturday’s elite junior day.

Deerfield Beach (Fla.)’s Jaylan Knighton arrived Friday night and returned home early Sunday afternoon.

