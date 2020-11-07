TigerIllustrated - Clemson players unavailable for Notre Dame game

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

The following Clemson football players will not suit up tonight in South Bend, Ind. The list of unavailable players was provided by Clemson this evening. (ACC has an 80-man travel limit)

The No. 1-ranked Tigers (7-0, 6-0) will face No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0, 5-0) at 7:30 p.m.

FULL LIST OF UNAVAILABLE CLEMSON PLAYERS

LB Sergio Allen

OL Kaleb Boateng

DT Tyler Davis

TE Sage Ennis

DE Justin Foster

LB Mike Jones Jr.

QB Trevor Lawrence

DT Ruke Orhorhoro

WR Justyn Ross

LB James Skalski

OL Bryn Tucker

DT Tré Williams

ALSO UNAVAILABLE

S Michael Becker, OL Will Boggs, TE Will Blackston, DE Jack Brissey, PK Quinn Castner, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, OL Mac Cranford, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Jacob Edwards, DT James Edwards, OL Will Edwards, LS Maddie Golden, WR Hamp Greene, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, WR Josh Jackson, RB Ty Lucas, LB Matthew Maloney, RB Sylvester Mayers, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, OL Zac McIntosh, LB Matt McMahan, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, DE Andrew Roberts, QB James Talton, PK Jonathan Weitz

