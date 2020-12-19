TigerIllustrated - Clemson players unavailable for the ACC Championship game

Clemson players unavailable for the ACC Championship game
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!
Ahead of Saturday's Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game between No. 3 Clemson (9-1, 8-1) and No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0, 9-0) in Charlotte (N.C.), the Clemson football office released the following list of players not available for the 4 p.m. tilt.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
*** This is in accordance with the ACC’s 85-man travel limit. ***
ALSO SEE: Clemson signees | Clemson's junior commitments | Late-week Recruiting Insider | Tigerillustrated.com's ACC Championship Forecast
PLAYERS UNAVAILABLE FOR THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
TE Sage Ennis
WR Joseph Ngata
WR Justyn Ross
DT Tré Williams
ALSO NOT AVAILABLE FOR SATURDAY'S GAME (walk-ons)
DE Ryan Barrett, S Michael Becker, TE Will Blackston, OL Will Boggs, DE Jack Brissey, PK Quinn Castner, LB David Cote, OL Mac Cranford, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Jacob Edwards, DT James Edwards, OL Will Edwards, WR Hamp Greene, QB Hunter Helms, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, LB Matthew Maloney, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, OL Zac McIntosh, LB Matt McMahan, RB Ty Lucas, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, DE Andrew Roberts, WR Drew Swinney, QB James Talton, PK Jonathan Weit
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!