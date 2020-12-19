TigerIllustrated - Clemson players unavailable for the ACC Championship game

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Ahead of Saturday's Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game between No. 3 Clemson (9-1, 8-1) and No. 2 Notre Dame (10-0, 9-0) in Charlotte (N.C.), the Clemson football office released the following list of players not available for the 4 p.m. tilt.

*** This is in accordance with the ACC’s 85-man travel limit. ***

PLAYERS UNAVAILABLE FOR THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

OL Kaleb Boateng

TE Sage Ennis

DE Justin Foster

WR Joseph Ngata

WR Justyn Ross

DE Xavier Thomas

LB Jake Venables

DT Tré Williams