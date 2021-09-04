Clemson players unavailable for UGA game
The following Clemson football players were listed as unavailable for the UGA game prior to kickoff, as released by the Clemson football office.
CLEMSON PLAYERS UNAVAILABLE FOR TONIGHT's GAME
(DL) Tyler Davis
(OL) Mason Trotter
(WR) Brannon Spector
