{{ timeAgo('2021-09-04 17:10:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Clemson players unavailable for UGA game

The following Clemson football players were listed as unavailable for the UGA game prior to kickoff, as released by the Clemson football office.

CLEMSON PLAYERS UNAVAILABLE FOR TONIGHT's GAME

(DL) Tyler Davis

(OL) Mason Trotter

(WR) Brannon Spector

