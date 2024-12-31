BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

The first window of the transfer portal for this off-season is in the books, although player acquisition can still occur. The hay is in the barn for the high school signing class, and the outgoings and incomings of the last month have altered the makeup of the Tigers' roster for next season.

In part two of this lengthy, in-depth feature, Tigerillustrated.com has an inside look at the names and scholarship numbers that Clemson's staff will be deliberating on as it puts the final pieces of the puzzle together.

PICTURED on the front page: Clemson veteran offensive tackle Blake Miller, who continues to deliberate on his future with an early jump to the NFL under consideration.

CLEMSON PORTAL & ROSTER MANAGEMENT INSIDER II (For subscribers-only)