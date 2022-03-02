Clemson rallies to beat Georgia Tech 68-65

ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription! Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE ---------------------------------------------- CLEMSON -- Clemson overcame a 13-point deficit in the second half to beat Georgia Tech 68-65 Wednesday night in Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers (15-15, 7-12), which entered the game having won six of the last 10 in the series, moved to .500 on the regular season. A loss would have assured the Tigers of their first losing (regular) season in nine years. Georgia Tech fell to 11-19 overall and 4-15 in ACC play, dead last in the league.

David Collins' 19 points pushed Clemson back to .500 with Wednesday night's 68-65 win over Ga. Tech. (AP)

Five minutes in, Clemson moved out to a 12-6 lead with David Collins scoring three of those baskets. Collins was the only player on the floor to reach double figures in scoring in the first half, taking 13 points into intermission. A Michael Devoe layup with 11 minutes to go in the first half pulled Georgia Tech even with the Tigers at 16. A minute later Tech notched its first lead of the game at 19-18 after a Miles Kelly three-pointer. With four minutes to go before halftime, the Yellow Jackets enjoyed their largest lead of the first period at 29-22. From there the Tigers went on a 5-0 run, but baskets by Kelly and Jordan Usher would give Tech a 33-27 advantage at the break. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! Clemson scored the first three baskets of the second half. Hunter Tyson began the period with a jumper 28 seconds in. Hyson returned after sitting out a month due to a broken clavicle suffered against Florida State on February 2. Tech quickly built a sizable lead in the period, surging to a 49-36 advantage with 13:53 to go after Kyle Sturdivant's three-point jumper. The Tigers would claw their way back from there, seizing a narrow 56-55 lead with 5:12 left after an Al-Amir Dawes three-pointer. Dawes finished with eight points on just 3-of-10 shooting. The two teams traded leads over the next five minutes with Tech enjoying its last advantage with 1:18 to go after a Dallan Coleman free throw. From there the Tigers would score five of the game's final six points by way of two huge layups from Collins and Naz Bohannon.