TigerIllustrated - Clemson ramps up pursuit of 4-star defensive end

Clemson has moved to advance its courtship with a coveted edge-rusher.

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman four-star Cyrus Moss spoke late last week with Tigers defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and is now scheduled to conduct a virtual tour as well as meet the defensive staff on Wednesday.