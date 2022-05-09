Clemson reaches out to big, athletic, North Carolina receiver
As Clemson continues surveying the receiver field, it has made a date with a Carolinas prospect whose athletic credentials have spawned a series of offers.
Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!
Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook's Nathan Leacock has told receivers coach Tyler Grisham he will visit in June, perhaps for the Dabo Swinney Camp if his exam schedule allows.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news