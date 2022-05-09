As Clemson continues surveying the receiver field, it has made a date with a Carolinas prospect whose athletic credentials have spawned a series of offers.

Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook's Nathan Leacock has told receivers coach Tyler Grisham he will visit in June, perhaps for the Dabo Swinney Camp if his exam schedule allows.