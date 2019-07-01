THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

1. How the once mighty are fallen … and how the new mighty keep growing mightier.

A story last week chronicling Florida State’s precipitous demise quoted a former Seminoles coach intimating FSU was Clemson before Clemson; that the ‘Noles had been on the verge of catching and surpassing Nick Saban’s Alabama program before the Jimbo Fisher era took a swift downward trajectory.

That’s a stretch considering how easily the house of cards crumbled. But it elicited memory of when a close industry friend wrote a piece detailing how Clemson had better take advantage of the Deshaun Watson era – because the Tigers’ window appeared to be closing with how well FSU was recruiting.

It’s a humbling reminder that circumstances can change quickly, and one is not safe to translate recruiting riches to team success.

So yes, this is where we remind folks to enjoy the ride because it never lasts forever.