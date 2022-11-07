In Clemson's football offices and meeting rooms, today will be the most uncomfortable Monday in November in at least a decade.

Late Saturday night in South Bend, the head coach referenced what it was going to be like the next time he'd be in front of his team -- not just players, but coaches too.

He mentioned it again last night in his regular day-after conference call with reporters.

Over the years there have been plenty of paint-peeling days from the head man, even after wins. Even this year there have been some hard Monday lessons imparted. The horrific coverage breakdowns at Wake Forest come to mind, as do the major tackling problems at Florida State.

But today? Nah, nothing compares.

