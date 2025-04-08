Clemson rises fast for newly offered offensive lineman

BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

Clemson has made a substantial surge over the last month with its newest offensive line target.

And it all started with a visit from offensive line coach Matt Luke, a meeting that prompted a campus visit last month and another this past weekend.

In our second update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have the latest on highly-regarded Clemson offer (OL) Mitchell Smith of Picayune, Miss, who this time was accompanied to Clemson by his mother.

