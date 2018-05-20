Clemson's 2008 coaching staff: Where are they now?
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
It's been nearly 10 years since Dabo Swinney was appointed Clemson's head football coach. Since, Swinney's immense success as the Tigers' head coach has been well-documented.
But what about the rest of the 2008 coaching staff, which was in place when Swinney began interim duties in mid-October of 2008?
In this in-depth feature Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at what's transpired with Clemson's 2008 coaching staff over the last decade.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news