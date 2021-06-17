Amid the Arch Madness that's recently swept through Clemson, there's another quarterback in the 2023 class who ranks higher (at least for now).

Rivals.com ranks Arch Manning third overall. One slot above is Malachi Nelson of Los Alamitos, Calif.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Nelson is scheduled to announce his commitment next month, and all signs point to Oklahoma.

Manning's recent trip to Clemson, and the Tigers' seemingly legit shot at landing the superstar, make the Nelson story a speck on Clemson fans' windshield at the moment.

But Nelson did say something recently that caught our attention. In a conversation with USC reporter Antonio Morales, he recounted a conversation with Sooners coach Lincoln Riley: