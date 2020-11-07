TigerIllustrated - Clemson's Al Adams appears on The Clemson Dubcast

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

The reason legendary Clemson sports information director Tim Bourret ended up at Clemson in the first place was because Al Adams got a wild idea to start a Clemson-themed newsletter.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

Adams, a Clemson grad, was working for Bob Bradley in the sports-information office when he stumbled on an idea. So why not capitalize on the growing fervor for Clemson football in the late 1970s by producing a weekly newspaper? Thus the Orange and White was born, and thus Bradley brought in a young Bourret from Notre Dame to replace Adams.

ALSO SEE: Clemson's verbal commitments | Clemson's junior verbal commitments

Adams, who for years has been a fixture as the press-box PA announcer at Memorial Stadium, joins longtime Tigerillustrated.com senior writer Larry Williams on this edition of The Clemson Dubcast to share some great stories about the old days -- including when Danny Ford flipped out on him for reporting something he didn't want out during the 1980 season.

Adams also happens to be a loyal Tigerillustrated.com subscriber and has shared many Clemson football stories on The West Zone forum!

This is a great listen for Clemson fans. Enjoy!