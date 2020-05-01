News More News
Clemson's assembly line of receivers

Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

CLEMSON | Kelvin Benjamin soared high to bring down a touchdown pass from Jameis Winston, and there wasn't a dang thing the two defensive backs near him could do about it.

Rashad Greene cut the heart out of Clemson's defense with eight catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

You remember the main message sent that night in 2013, that Clemson just wasn't in the league of a transcendent Florida State team that did it big in Death Valley.

There was also this subtext: The Seminoles receivers lorded over Clemson that night. And not just the receivers but the tight end too, as Nick O'Leary dashed and bashed his way to 161 receiving yards on five catches.

That night provides a sharp contextual contrast to the state of things now as we examine Clemson's stature as an assembly line of receivers.

In the national realm, a few other powers certainly have some say-so in the conversation about who's most prominent and dominant at this position.

Former Clemson wide receiver and four-star recruit Mike Williams was the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
{{ article.author_name }}