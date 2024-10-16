Advertisement

Published Oct 16, 2024
Clemson's big picture view of revenue sharing
Default Avatar
Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

Recruiting has always been sales, but never before has it been so literally sales in its transactional nature.

Clemson recognizes other schools will still have more NIL money, and there will always be coaches who push the envelope -- literally, now. So the concept of level footing will never really exist.

Point being, though, that the Tigers are counting on the new revenue sharing and roster management rules to close the current gap to a negligible difference.

In our first update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we have much more on this subject and what's ahead for Clemson Football.

CLEMSON's BIG PICTURE VIEW OF REVENUE SHARING

