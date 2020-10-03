FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!

Bowman confirmed the move to Gators Territory , the officially-licensed Florida site of the Rivals.com network.

CLEMSON | Just days after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, Clemson true freshman running back Demarkcus Bowman said Saturday he will be enrolling at the University of Florida.

The Lakeland (Fla.) native was one of two running backs taken in Clemson's 2020 recruiting class along with Cedartown (Ga.) four-star Kobe Pace.

Bowman was billed five stars by Rivals.com and was ranked as the nation's No. 2 running back recruit last winter.

The freshman accumulated just nine carries over the Tigers' first two games.

Clemson currently has two running backs committed for the class of 2021 - Matthews (N.C.) four-star Will Shipley and Loganville (Ga.) four-star Phil Mafah.

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE for more in-season DEALS on officially-licensed CLEMSON apparel and gear!