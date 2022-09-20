He was praised for his relentless blocking in a late-season drubbing of Wake Forest and started the final three games of 2021.

Collins had 16 catches for 221 yards last season as a freshman, including six for 56 yards in the bowl victory over Iowa State.

Collins, a sophomore wide receiver, had one catch for 8 yards through three games this season. His departure further thins a receiving corps that is looking for dependable playmakers to emerge.

CLEMSON -- Dacari Collins has informed Dabo Swinney of his intent to transfer, Tigerillustrated.com has learned.

Swinney said recently that Collins probably shouldn't have played last year but did so only because of the significant attrition experienced by Tyler Grisham's position group.

"Not only did he have to play, he ended up having to start some games for us and he wasn't ready for that. But that's where we were. He's a true sophomore. He's not some old, experienced guy."

Collins played 24 snaps in the opener against Georgia Tech and 27 the next week against Furman before seeing just 12 snaps in last week's win over Louisiana Tech.

Troy Stellato was lost in August to a torn ACL. Adam Randall and Will Taylor are returning from torn ACLs suffered during the spring and last season, respectively.

Randall made his college debut Saturday and was targeted multiple times, catching one pass for 11 yards. He played 18 snaps.

Last December, two Clemson receivers entered the transfer portal: Frank Ladson ended up transferring to Miami, and Ajou Ajou left for South Florida.

Swinney has said the staff has used the first three games to learn more about its personnel as the Tigers prepare for the schedule to get tougher.

E.J. Williams played just 14 snaps against Louisiana Tech. He has four catches for 46 yards and multiple drops.

Collins was a 4-star member of the 2021 recruiting class and the No. 36 receiver nationally according to Rivals.com. He was also offered by Alabama, Auburn and Arkansas among numerous others.

