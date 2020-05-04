CLEMSON | When the final book on The Dabo Era is written, a central theme will be the assembly line of elite talent that produced the assembly line of trophies.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

It all started with a 5-star from Florida named C.J. Spiller. And now, here the Tigers sit with two generational quarterbacks having played the biggest roles in their two national titles over the past four seasons -- and a third certified stud waiting his turn.

So of course, an accumulation of talent that was almost unimaginable years ago is a part of the foundation.

But as Clemson takes its recruiting to an even higher level, it's important to remember that the bedrock is not composed solely of the supposed can't-miss prospects.