In a recent podcast conversation, Rivals.com analyst Mike Farrell suggested he'd like a do-over for Clemson's recruiting rankings in recent years.

"They've won, what, two national titles in the last three years?" he said. "So they should've been No. 1 in recruiting every year since 2016.

"So we don't know what we're doing."

Farrell, of course, was speaking at least a little tongue-in-cheek.

But the fact remains: Until now, Clemson hadn't sniffed No. 1 in the recruiting rankings since Dabo Swinney has been head coach.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have been ever-present at the top over the last four years with four consecutive CFP appearances, a 55-4 record, the two national titles and darned near another.

Here are the Rivals.com rankings for Clemson during the Swinney Era: