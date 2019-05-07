Clemson's heavy emphasis on elite QB talent a major catalyst
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
In a recent podcast conversation, Rivals.com analyst Mike Farrell suggested he'd like a do-over for Clemson's recruiting rankings in recent years.
"They've won, what, two national titles in the last three years?" he said. "So they should've been No. 1 in recruiting every year since 2016.
"So we don't know what we're doing."
Farrell, of course, was speaking at least a little tongue-in-cheek.
But the fact remains: Until now, Clemson hadn't sniffed No. 1 in the recruiting rankings since Dabo Swinney has been head coach.
Meanwhile, the Tigers have been ever-present at the top over the last four years with four consecutive CFP appearances, a 55-4 record, the two national titles and darned near another.
Here are the Rivals.com rankings for Clemson during the Swinney Era:
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news