News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-07 14:14:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Clemson's historical run

Cris Ard • TigerIllustrated.com
Publisher

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Remember that time when Clemson went an entire decade without a single 5-star signee (1990-1999)?

In fact after Clemson signed Chester McGlockton in 1988, the program wouldn't acquire another five-star recruit until 2001 when Union wide receiver Roscoe Crosby signed.

And after then wide receivers coach Rick Stockstill signed Crosby in 2001, the Tigers went a half decade before collecting another five-star prospect when it landed C.J. Spiller and Ricky Sapp in 2006.

Consider this: Clemson's recruiting class currently has four five-star prospects. That matches the amount of five-star signees the program inked from 1990-2010 in Crosby, Spiller, Sapp and 2008 signee Da'Quan Bowers.

Md1nfpsyfccluttmaf2y
Columbia 5-star defensive end Jordan Burch is just one of three Palmetto State prospects with a committable offer from Clemson. (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}