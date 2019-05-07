THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Remember that time when Clemson went an entire decade without a single 5-star signee (1990-1999)?

In fact after Clemson signed Chester McGlockton in 1988, the program wouldn't acquire another five-star recruit until 2001 when Union wide receiver Roscoe Crosby signed.

And after then wide receivers coach Rick Stockstill signed Crosby in 2001, the Tigers went a half decade before collecting another five-star prospect when it landed C.J. Spiller and Ricky Sapp in 2006.

Consider this: Clemson's recruiting class currently has four five-star prospects. That matches the amount of five-star signees the program inked from 1990-2010 in Crosby, Spiller, Sapp and 2008 signee Da'Quan Bowers.