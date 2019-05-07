Clemson's historical run
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Remember that time when Clemson went an entire decade without a single 5-star signee (1990-1999)?
In fact after Clemson signed Chester McGlockton in 1988, the program wouldn't acquire another five-star recruit until 2001 when Union wide receiver Roscoe Crosby signed.
And after then wide receivers coach Rick Stockstill signed Crosby in 2001, the Tigers went a half decade before collecting another five-star prospect when it landed C.J. Spiller and Ricky Sapp in 2006.
Consider this: Clemson's recruiting class currently has four five-star prospects. That matches the amount of five-star signees the program inked from 1990-2010 in Crosby, Spiller, Sapp and 2008 signee Da'Quan Bowers.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news