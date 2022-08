CLEMSON -- In July of 2014, Chad Morris made some of the biggest news of the summer when he had no problem outlining what he had in mind for Deshaun Watson.

"Deshaun is going to play in Athens," Morris said.

Of course no one knew how much the freshman would play. Of course everyone knew Cole Stoudt was the starter entering that season after the departure of Tajh Boyd.

But when a coach comes out and says something like that about a freshman quarterback, it's a big deal. And it was a bigger deal then because at that time college football was not accustomed to freshman quarterbacks coming in and making the transition look easy.

As we're trying to figure out how things will unfold with the current quarterback battle between DJ Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik, it's natural to look back to similar situations for some clues.