Published Oct 28, 2024
Clemson's last line of defense
Larry Williams
Tigerillustrated.com

Sometimes, a weakness early in the season ends up as defining over the whole course of a season.

Here in the present, it's late October and Clemson is seven games into 2024. The Tigers' pass defense has been leaky at times, but also quite good at times.

So what's it going to be from here? How will Clemson's 2024 pass defense be defined?

We're about to find out, because over the next three weeks Clemson will face two high-level passers in Louisville's Tyler Shough and Pittsburgh's Eli Holstein.

CLEMSON's LAST LINE OF DEFENSE (For subscribers-only)

****************************

