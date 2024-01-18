BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Dabo Swinney is fond of saying competition makes you better, and he typically invokes the idea that Coke and Pepsi are made better from the other's presence.

Through the years, he's applied that premise to his quarterback room on plenty of occasions.

One of the main themes of this offseason could be articulated in the form of a question:

Will Cade Klubnik face any legitimate competition as he prepares for his second full season as the starter?

This is of course a loaded question that also encompasses the staff's decision not to pursue a quarterback in the portal.

So for the first time in a while, it doesn't feel unreasonable to second-guess the methodology in their decision-making at quarterback.

CLEMSON's LESS THAN IDEAL SITUATION AT QUARTERBACK (For subscribers-only)

