CLEMSON -- Something caught my eye in scanning the aftermath of Oklahoma's 49-14 dissection of Nebraska.

College football writer Max Olson was in Lincoln and quoted Sooners tight end Brayden Willis saying this about the methodology of first-year offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby:

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

"We've kept it very vanilla. Getting to get out there and really see the full force of Lebby's offense is nice. It's gonna continue to keep on going. I'm excited for it."

I couldn't help but relate that situation to the one currently unfolding in Clemson under first-year offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter.

No, no two situations are the same. This isn't about comparing Oklahoma and Clemson as much as trying to assess just how much the Tigers have shown in three games as overwhelming favorites, compared to how much they might show in the next two games when the matchups are dicier.