Getting to observe select portions of the Dabo Swinney Camp is instructive foremost for our recruiting coverage.

But a side benefit we have always found informative has been that I also get to observe the Clemson players who help work the camps.

Sure, you get a sense for where they are physically; catch a glimpse of receiver Brannon Spector, for example, and you'd appreciate the work he has put in as well as marvel at the effects of a college strength program over a several-year span.

But you gain a window into personalities, body language and a lot of the key factors that translate into locker room dynamics and ultimately leadership, in my opinion.