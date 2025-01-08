BECOME A TIGERILLUSTRATED.com SUBSCRIBER!

In 23 days, Clemson will cut checks to three former coaches.

It will be the final checks for Brandon Streeter, Thomas Austin and Lemanski Hall.

Then there's Wes Goodwin, whose monthly installments will continue.

Add it all up and that's nearly $6 million in buyout compensation Clemson is on the hook for to the last four coaches Dabo Swinney has chosen to replace over the last two years.

CLEMSON's PAINFUL COST OF COURSE CORRECTION (For subscribers-only)