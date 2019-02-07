Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Clemson's staff needed to bring along its defensive tackle newcomers this spring in order to have depth and options next season.

For better or worse, now the Tigers have no choice.

As Dabo Swinney disclosed Wednesday, projected starters Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams will both miss the spring because of injury.

This observer would agree that Pinckey’s absence isn’t a big deal; he has already logged a substantive amount of snaps during important action and should know the ropes. He could use the reps to take the next progression in consistency and execution, but Pinckney’s not going to get you beat through his inexperience.

Williams is another matter. While he was plugged in for spot duty during relevant action against Alabama, the spring represented a big potential step in earning the staff’s trust and showing how he would fare in a position of responsibility.