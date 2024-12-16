Clemson Portal & Roster Management Insider

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The first week of the transfer portal is in the books, and two weeks remain for players to enter. The hay is mostly in the barn for high school signing classes, so the outgoings and incomings the rest of the month will shape the makeup of the Tigers' roster for next season.

In this lengthy, in-depth feature, Tigerillustrated.com has an inside look at the names and scholarship numbers that Clemson's staff will be deliberating on as it puts the final pieces of the puzzle together.

PICTURED on the front page: Purdue defensive end and Clemson transfer portal target Will Heldt, who's billed 12th nationally among portal prospects by Rivals.com.

