Clemson's profitable offseason & Venables' transition to head coach

-- Clemson might need to look into turning its buyout game into a revenue stream.

That was mostly tongue-in-cheek, but it's nonetheless true that the football program made out pretty well on buyouts this year amid all the turnover.

Of course it helps when most of the replacements for departed staffers are already in the building, compared to coaches elsewhere who often require hefty price tags to get out of their existing contracts.

But the most interesting buyout-related item of the last few months is what it cost Todd Bates to scratch the Oklahoma itch and leave for Norman to join Brent Venables.

You'll probably recall that Clemson approved a new deal for Bates in mid-December. His previous contract, which ran through 2023, was for $515,000 a year. The new one was through 2025, and worth $750,000 a year.