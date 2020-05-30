It's not hard to imagine a lot of coaches out there being totally out of sorts over the last two-and-a-half months.

Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board!

These are creatures of to-the-minute routine. Their daily, weekly, monthly and even yearly schedules are mapped out well in advance to the finest detail.

A sudden ejection from this comfort zone can't be easy, but in the time of a pandemic the spoils go to those who effectively adapt to sudden and profound change.