At this point isn't it all about fast-forwarding to the playoff and spending the majority of time breaking down the possible (likely?) matchups at that level?

It might sound haughty to take such a leap, particularly given that just last September the Tigers found themselves beyond fortunate to escape Chapel Hill with a one-point victory.

Seems there's always going to be that one Saturday a year where Clemson is playing far less than its best and an inferior team puts it all together to create rare regular-season doubt and suspense.