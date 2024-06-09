Advertisement
Clemson's season comes to an end with 11-10 loss to Florida in 13 innings

Staff reports
CLEMSON -- Michael Robertson’s two-run double with one out in the 13th inning lifted No. 13 Florida to an 11-10 walkoff victory over No. 3 Clemson in the Clemson Super Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Gators, who won the super regional with a 2-0 record and advanced to the College World Series, improved to 34-28. The Tigers’ season ended with a 44-16 record.

Cam Cannarella's heroics on offense and defense extended Sunday's game twice for Clemson.
Cam Cannarella's heroics on offense and defense extended Sunday's game twice for Clemson. (Getty Images)
Jac Caglianone belted a two-run homer in the first inning, then Jacob Hinderleider laced a run-scoring double in the top of the third inning. Blake Wright followed with a two-run homer, his 22nd of the year, to give Clemson the lead.

Colby Shelton lined a two-out single to score the tying run in the bottom of the third inning.

Shelton gave Florida a 5-3 lead in the fifth inning with a two-run single, then Jimmy Obertop laced a solo homer, his 22nd of the year, in the top of the sixth inning. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Brody Donay hit a two-run homer to give Florida a 7-4 lead. Cam Cannarella and Tryston McCladdie hit run-scoring singles in the top of the eighth inning to narrow the Gators’ lead to 7-6, then Ashton Wilson responded with a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning.

With one out in the ninth inning, Cannarella belted a three-run homer, his 11th of the year, to tie the score 9-9.

With two outs and two runners on base in the 10th inning, Wilson hit a deep flyball to center field, but Cannarella made an over-the-shoulder catch while crashing into the fence to extend the game.

On a 1-2 pitch with two outs in the top of the 13th inning, Mathes hit a solo homer, his 10th of the year, to give Clemson a 10-9 lead. But two singles and a one-out intentional walk in the bottom of the 13th inning set up Robertson’s two-run double to left-center.

Luke McNeillie (4-6) earned the win, while Ethan Darden (5-5) suffered the loss. Austin Gordon pitched 5.0 innings in relief, allowing two hits and two runs with a career-high 10 strikeouts.

Clemson used six pitchers on the afternoon with Aidan Knaak (4.1 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) getting the start, while Reed Garris (0.2 IP, 2 H 2 ER, 2 K), Billy Barlow (0.2 IP, 2 BB, 1 K) and Drew Titsworth (0.1 IP, 1 BB) joined Darden and Gordon in drawing relief work.

