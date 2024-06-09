Clemson's season comes to an end with 11-10 loss to Florida in 13 innings
CLEMSON -- Michael Robertson’s two-run double with one out in the 13th inning lifted No. 13 Florida to an 11-10 walkoff victory over No. 3 Clemson in the Clemson Super Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Gators, who won the super regional with a 2-0 record and advanced to the College World Series, improved to 34-28. The Tigers’ season ended with a 44-16 record.
Jac Caglianone belted a two-run homer in the first inning, then Jacob Hinderleider laced a run-scoring double in the top of the third inning. Blake Wright followed with a two-run homer, his 22nd of the year, to give Clemson the lead.
Colby Shelton lined a two-out single to score the tying run in the bottom of the third inning.
Shelton gave Florida a 5-3 lead in the fifth inning with a two-run single, then Jimmy Obertop laced a solo homer, his 22nd of the year, in the top of the sixth inning. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Brody Donay hit a two-run homer to give Florida a 7-4 lead. Cam Cannarella and Tryston McCladdie hit run-scoring singles in the top of the eighth inning to narrow the Gators’ lead to 7-6, then Ashton Wilson responded with a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning.
With one out in the ninth inning, Cannarella belted a three-run homer, his 11th of the year, to tie the score 9-9.
With two outs and two runners on base in the 10th inning, Wilson hit a deep flyball to center field, but Cannarella made an over-the-shoulder catch while crashing into the fence to extend the game.
On a 1-2 pitch with two outs in the top of the 13th inning, Mathes hit a solo homer, his 10th of the year, to give Clemson a 10-9 lead. But two singles and a one-out intentional walk in the bottom of the 13th inning set up Robertson’s two-run double to left-center.
Luke McNeillie (4-6) earned the win, while Ethan Darden (5-5) suffered the loss. Austin Gordon pitched 5.0 innings in relief, allowing two hits and two runs with a career-high 10 strikeouts.
Clemson used six pitchers on the afternoon with Aidan Knaak (4.1 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) getting the start, while Reed Garris (0.2 IP, 2 H 2 ER, 2 K), Billy Barlow (0.2 IP, 2 BB, 1 K) and Drew Titsworth (0.1 IP, 1 BB) joined Darden and Gordon in drawing relief work.
