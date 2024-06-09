Box score CLEMSON -- Michael Robertson’s two-run double with one out in the 13th inning lifted No. 13 Florida to an 11-10 walkoff victory over No. 3 Clemson in the Clemson Super Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com! The Gators, who won the super regional with a 2-0 record and advanced to the College World Series, improved to 34-28. The Tigers’ season ended with a 44-16 record.

Cam Cannarella's heroics on offense and defense extended Sunday's game twice for Clemson. (Getty Images)

Jac Caglianone belted a two-run homer in the first inning, then Jacob Hinderleider laced a run-scoring double in the top of the third inning. Blake Wright followed with a two-run homer, his 22nd of the year, to give Clemson the lead. Colby Shelton lined a two-out single to score the tying run in the bottom of the third inning. Shelton gave Florida a 5-3 lead in the fifth inning with a two-run single, then Jimmy Obertop laced a solo homer, his 22nd of the year, in the top of the sixth inning. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Brody Donay hit a two-run homer to give Florida a 7-4 lead. Cam Cannarella and Tryston McCladdie hit run-scoring singles in the top of the eighth inning to narrow the Gators' lead to 7-6, then Ashton Wilson responded with a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning. With one out in the ninth inning, Cannarella belted a three-run homer, his 11th of the year, to tie the score 9-9.